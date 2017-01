× Huntsville Police need help identifying a credit card thief

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville police are asking the public for help in identifying a man accused of using a stolen credit card.

The man used the credit card in early December at the Kroger on Oakwood Avenue and the Kroger on Highway 72 at Jeff Road.

If anyone knows the identity of this man, they are asked to call Huntsville Police at 256-722-7100.