Huntsville Police accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police Training Academy is currently accepting applications for the next Citizen Police Academy.
The deadline to apply is January 31st, with an expected start date of February 16th.
The Citizens Police Academy is a 9-week program that gives members of the community first-hand information on the role of police officers in the Huntsville Police Department. Students will meet every Thursday from 6pm-9pm.
The program involves class and interactive instruction. Some of the topics include:
- Structure of the Huntsville Police Department
- Civil and criminal law
- Community policing
- Precinct operation
- Use of force
- K-9
- SWAT
- Domestic violence
- Narcotics/gangs
Participant requirements:
- Must be at least 19-years-old
- A resident, college student or business owner in the City of Huntsville
- No prior felony convictions
- No outstanding warrants
- No pending criminal cases
There is no fee to attend the class, but there is limited seating. To learn more and apply the Citizens Academy, visit their website.
Completed applications can be dropped off at any of the following locations:
- Huntsville Police Academy, 3011-A Sparkman Dr., Huntsville, AL 35810 (can be mailed to this address as well)
- North Precinct, 4014 N. Memorial Parkway
- South Precinct, 7900 Bailey Cove Road
- West Precinct, 2110 W. Clinton Avenue