Huntsville Police accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police Training Academy is currently accepting applications for the next Citizen Police Academy.

The deadline to apply is January 31st, with an expected start date of February 16th.

The Citizens Police Academy is a 9-week program that gives members of the community first-hand information on the role of police officers in the Huntsville Police Department. Students will meet every Thursday from 6pm-9pm.

The program involves class and interactive instruction. Some of the topics include:

Structure of the Huntsville Police Department

Civil and criminal law

Community policing

Precinct operation

Use of force

K-9

SWAT

Domestic violence

Narcotics/gangs

Participant requirements:

Must be at least 19-years-old

A resident, college student or business owner in the City of Huntsville

No prior felony convictions

No outstanding warrants

No pending criminal cases

There is no fee to attend the class, but there is limited seating. To learn more and apply the Citizens Academy, visit their website.

Completed applications can be dropped off at any of the following locations: