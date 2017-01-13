× Hughes and Gillespie Roads utility construction project delayed

MADISON, Ala. — A utility construction project at the intersection of Hughes and Gillespie Road in Madison has been delayed. The city started preliminary construction on Friday, January 13, but realized the project plan may have to be altered.

The work isn’t changing the road in any way. The construction project is only working on utilities, but even so, it will be a nuisance for drivers.

Engineers and the utility company are going back to the drawing board. The city expects this project to shut down at least one lane of traffic.

The city isn’t sure when the work may start back up. WHNT News 19 will let you know that information as soon as we get it.