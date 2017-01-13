Harlem Globetrotter visits Huntsville to talk about bullying with students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - They're known for the skills on the court, but they're also taking a stand off of it. Harlem Globetrotter Wun "The Shot" Versher visited with students earlier this week at Holy Spirit School in Huntsville.

He is part of the team's Ambassadors of Goodwill program to prevent bullying. Versher spoke to the students about being bullied in school himself.

He warned about the dangers of it and what to do if they see bullying happening.

"Bullying is serious and it is across the country," said Versher. "I'm glad I get the opportunity to share some of these tips that can help them in that situation."

Don't forget -- these guys aren't just inspirational, they're incredible athletes, too. You can see the Harlem Globetrotters in action on Sunday, January 22 at 3 p.m. at the VBC.