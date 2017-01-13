× Bought Milk? If you purchased milk in Tennessee, you could get a refund

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee along with 14 other states is taking part in a class action lawsuit over milk prices.

The milk industry was accused of price fixing. The matter was settled out of court for $52 million.

If you purchased milk in any of the 15 states from 2003 to the present, you could get a refund. The amount you get back depends on the number of people that sign up to claim their cash.

The deadline to sign up is January 31.

