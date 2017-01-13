Areas of dense fog possible Friday night through Saturday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A stalled front in the area combined with a calm wind and a very moist airmass will lead to fog development Friday night into Saturday morning.

At times Friday, visibility may be reduced on the ridge tops in northeast Alabama (Monte Sano, Keel Mountain, Lookout Mountain, etc.). Expect areas of dense fog to begin developing after sunset Friday evening and last through Saturday morning.

Visibility may drop to below one mile around sunrise Saturday.

Swipe through the gallery above to see how long the fog will linger where you live.

