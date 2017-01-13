× 3 Alabama underclassmen declare for the 2017 NFL Draft

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A trio of juniors on the Alabama football team held a news conference Friday to announce their intentions to leave school early and declare for the 2017 NFL draft. They were joined by head coach Nick Saban.

Wide receiver ArDarius Stewart, offensive lineman Cam Robinson and defensive back Marlon Humphrey opted to leave the Capstone early to pursue professional careers.

“Each one of these individuals have done an outstanding job of doing the right things, developing careers on and off the field,” said Saban. “The brand they’ve created here is something we want them to build on and know they are always part of the University of Alabama program.”

Saban added that they will always be welcomed back to campus.

“It was a little tough after losing the championship, but I still had to make that decision,” said Humphrey. “I’ve decided that you can’t play football forever.”

Humphrey added that it was a tough decision, but said it was one he had to make.

“I think I’ll only realize the magnitude of it when I have time to sit back and think about it,” said Robinson. “I’ve formed lifelong friendships that I’ll never forget. This has been the best three years of my life.”

Stewart had made his intentions public earlier in the week, but made the formal announcement Friday.

“Playing at this University, there’s no other feeling and I’m so grateful for this opportunity,” said Stewart. “It’s kind of bittersweet, but these four years are something you can’t get back.”

All three also thanked the coaching staff, the University of Alabama and Crimson Tide fans.