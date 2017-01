× Volunteer firefighters respond to house fire in Harvest

HARVEST, Ala. – Volunteer firefighters with the Toney and Monrovia Volunteer Fire Departments are currently at a home on fire on McKee Rd. The departments sent out an alert just after 10:30 this morning.

The home is located in the 800 block of McKee Road.

Fire crews are asking motorists to avoid the area.

WHNT News 19 has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll update you as soon as we learn more.