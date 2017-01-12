Topgolf announces new location in Huntsville, will create hundreds of jobs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Topgolf is coming to the new MidCity Development. It’s a driving range and entertainment hub that’s expected to open late this year or early next year.

Construction on the 53,000-square-foot venue begins in March.

“Topgolf is something truly unique to Huntsville, and we are excited for residents and visitors to be able to experience this entertainment concept in the Rocket City,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. “The project in MidCity fits well with our vision for a live, work, learn and play community. Everyone needs space to play, and Topgolf is a proven leader in sports entertainment.”

The new business will create 325 full-time and part-time jobs.

It’s going to be three levels with 72 climate-controlled hitting bays. Each bay can host up to six players at one time.

“As the fastest-growing metro area in Alabama, Huntsville is a natural fit for our expansion in the state,” said Devin Charhon, Topgolf Director of Real Estate Development. “Adjacent to the venue sits the second largest research park in the country. Our placement within the community couldn’t be more ideal, and we are excited to bring a new option for entertainment to the people of Huntsville.”

Topgolf boasts their games can be enjoyed by all ages and skill levels. The micro-chipped golf balls score themselves, giving players instant feedback. There are private rooms for corporate and social events, a “chef-driven” food and beverage menu, and music.

Topgolf estimates it will serve approximately 300,000 visitors in its first year of operation. Nearly half of all Topgolf guests describe themselves as “non-golfers.”

“The extreme positive impact of Topgolf’s decision to join our MidCity project cannot be overstated,” said Odie Fakhouri of RCP Companies, the development company behind the MidCity project. “Not only is Topgolf considered one of America’s most exciting and entertaining experiences, it will result in a significant economic ripple effect. This venue makes all the difference in transforming a project into a destination. Our goal for MidCity is to create a progressive and thriving space that transforms the way residents, locals and visitors interact. Topgolf will be instrumental in bringing that vision to life.”

You can learn more about Topgolf on the business’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.