School bus, car collide in Limestone County; 26 students on board

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Three people were injured when a school bus and a car collided Thursday afternoon on New Cut Road in Limestone County, at the intersection of Easter Ferry Road.

This happened just before 4 p.m. According to Rusty Bates, Transportation Director for Limestone County Schools, 26 students from West Limestone High School were aboard the bus. One student was injured, along with the driver of the bus and driver of the car, Bates said. All three were taken to Athens Limestone Hospital for treatment.

The remaining students were taken home by another bus, or released to their parents who came to pick them up.

West Limestone High has students in grades 6-12.

