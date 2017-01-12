× Report: General’s suicide before taking SMDC post a result of “self-doubt, sleep deprivation”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The suicide of Maj. Gen. John Rossi, two days before he was scheduled to take the reins of a post in Huntsville, has prompted an Army-wide review of mental health issues in the general officer corps.

This, according to a report in the Army Times about Rossi’s death. Rossi hanged himself last summer at his home on Redstone Arsenal.

Rossi had just moved on base from Fort Sill, Oklahoma and was scheduled to be promoted to lieutenant general and assume command of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command on Redstone Arsenal.

According to the Army Times report, investigators ruled Rossi’s suicide was due to career and medical stress that impaired his judgment.

“They ultimately overwhelmed his psychological defenses and ability to cope with these negative emotions, resulting in his decision to commit suicide during the last period of time in which he was likely to be alone before assuming command of the SMDC,” according to the report.

The report said Rossi was overwhelmed by his new position and “had an irrational belief that he was intellectually incapable of mastering the technical aspects of the SMDC, particularly those related to space defense,” according to the investigation.

Rossi’s wife said he expressed this self-doubt to her once they moved to Huntsville. He said he was terrified he would fail at the job and fail the Army and his family, the report indicated. The investigation revealed Rossi slept five hours a night and had kept this routine going for about two years.

Army Secretary Eric Fanning said Rossi was not suspected of any misconduct, but the review will look at several high-profile misconduct cases within the Army’s top ranks in recent years. Thirty involve general wrongdoing and seven involve sexual misconduct, inappropriate relationships or sexual harassment.