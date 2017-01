Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTLAND, Ore. - A snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow in Portland this week. In fact, Tuesday was one of the 'snowiest' days on record.

The weather shut down the Oregon zoo...but that didn't stop the animals from having a little fun!

Polar bears, seals and even the elephants enjoyed romping through the snow and jumping in the frigid water.

By the way, the photographer who caught this video used skis to get into the zoo to catch this video.