× New head football coach selected at Grissom High School

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools selected a new football coach for Grissom High School at tonight’s Board of Education meeting.

Chip English was formerly the head football coach at West Caldwell High in Lenoir, North Carolina. In his three years of coaching the West Caldwell Warriors, he took the team from last place in the conference to a first place finish in 2016, and was honored as conference coach of the year.

Coach English said he is extremely excited about this opportunity to be the head football coach at Grissom High School, and is “very thankful to Mrs. Balentine and Mr. Coln for giving me this opportunity.” He added that it was obvious that Grissom is a special place and it is where I wanted to be, because “when players, coaches, school, and community care for one another, special things happen.”

Chip English will also teach social studies at the school as well.

Prior to being the head football coach at West Caldwell, English was an assistant coach at A.L. Brown High School in Kannapolis, North Carolina. While as an assistant at Kannapolis, Coach English coached several D-1 athletes that received scholarships to schools in the ACC and Conference USA.