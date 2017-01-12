Names of finalists for Madison City Schools superintendent released
MADISON, Ala. – The names of the finalists for superintendent at Madison City Schools were just released during a work session for the school board. The board will still have to approve the finalists during regular session, scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday.
Dee Fowler, the previous superintendent, left office on December 1 after taking a job with the state. The application period ended in mid-December. The Madison City School board has been going over the applications with the board attorney.
The finalists will have a chance to meet the public and board during an interview period.
Finalists are:
Dr. Sandra Wallingsford Spivey — current Superintendent of Scottsboro City Schools, also a finalist for superintendent of Huntsville City Schools
Jennifer Lee Gray — 26 years in Lauderdale County Schools, currently serving as Brooks Elementary School Principal
Dr. Reginald Terrell Eggleston — Currently serving as the Mobile County Schools Assistant Superintendent
Robert Vincent Parker — Currently serving as the Madison City Schools Assistant Superintendent