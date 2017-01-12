× Names of finalists for Madison City Schools superintendent released

MADISON, Ala. – The names of the finalists for superintendent at Madison City Schools were just released during a work session for the school board. The board will still have to approve the finalists during regular session, scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday.

Dee Fowler, the previous superintendent, left office on December 1 after taking a job with the state. The application period ended in mid-December. The Madison City School board has been going over the applications with the board attorney.

The finalists will have a chance to meet the public and board during an interview period.

Finalists are:

Dr. Sandra Wallingsford Spivey — current Superintendent of Scottsboro City Schools, also a finalist for superintendent of Huntsville City Schools

Jennifer Lee Gray — 26 years in Lauderdale County Schools, currently serving as Brooks Elementary School Principal

Dr. Reginald Terrell Eggleston — Currently serving as the Mobile County Schools Assistant Superintendent

Robert Vincent Parker — Currently serving as the Madison City Schools Assistant Superintendent