Messy manicures and soapless sinks in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Posted 8:09 pm, January 12, 2017, by

Singing River Bar & Grill     Score of: 86

4900 hatch Blvd, Sheffield

Violations:

-- No soap or drying devices at several sinks-- 10 day notice given

-- Reach in cooler holding cheese and dairy at hazardous temperatures-- 3 days notice given

 

Little Caesar's Pizza     Score of: 85

13655 Hwy 43, Russellville

Violations:

-- Chemical safety test strips not present or being used

-- Employees wearing fake nails and chipping nail polish

 

E-Z Mart     Score of: 82

5990 Pulaski Pike, Huntsville

Violations:

-- Equipment and utensils not washed or sanitized

-- No soap found at hand sinks

-- Washing machine temperature not safely monitored

 

Clean Plate Recommendation

Yogurt Mountain     Score of: 100

2700-G Carl T Jones Dr., Huntsville

 