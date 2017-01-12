Messy manicures and soapless sinks in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Singing River Bar & Grill Score of: 86
4900 hatch Blvd, Sheffield
Violations:
-- No soap or drying devices at several sinks-- 10 day notice given
-- Reach in cooler holding cheese and dairy at hazardous temperatures-- 3 days notice given
Little Caesar's Pizza Score of: 85
13655 Hwy 43, Russellville
Violations:
-- Chemical safety test strips not present or being used
-- Employees wearing fake nails and chipping nail polish
E-Z Mart Score of: 82
5990 Pulaski Pike, Huntsville
Violations:
-- Equipment and utensils not washed or sanitized
-- No soap found at hand sinks
-- Washing machine temperature not safely monitored
Clean Plate Recommendation
Yogurt Mountain Score of: 100
2700-G Carl T Jones Dr., Huntsville