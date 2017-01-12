Man in critical condition after stabbing himself in front of police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville Police say a man is in critical condition right now after stabbing himself in the chest. He did so after leading officer on a chase through Huntsville.

Officers say they noticed a car parked behind a building on Whitesburg Drive just after 2:00 p.m. They went to check on the car, but they say the driver took off. Police chased him from Whitesburg to Airport Road, then on Triana Blvd.

Officers say the driver got out of the car on Triana Boulevard, then stabbed himself in the chest.

The man was rushed to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.