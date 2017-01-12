Madison Chamber of Commerce: Connect 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - Connect 2017 celebrates the connection between the City of Madison, local government, area businesses, residents, and those interested in investing or moving to the area.

This year's event is January 27, under the Saturn V Rocket in the Davidson Center at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.

Cocktails will start at 6:30 PM the formal dinner and programming will start at 7 PM. Mayor Paul Finley will share his vision for the future in his State of the City Address.

For more information and tickets contact 256-325-8317 or click here. There are also sponsorship opportunities.