Jury still deliberating in Shannon Johnson's murder trial

FLORENCE, Ala. – A Lauderdale County jury continues to deliberate the fate of Shannon Johnson.

Johnson’s trial wrapped up Wednesday as one final witness took the stand. Defense attorney Chris Childers made a brief statement to jurors and rested the case.

Jurors began deliberating at mid-day. Johnson stands accused of beating Keith Barnett, and with his brother, dumping Barnett along Highway 17 in Alabama.

Keith Barnett’s father, Kenneth, testified for the prosecution. Mr. Barnett said his son was never able to verbally communicate with family after being hospitalized.

Two months after the beating, Keith Barnett died at UAB Hospital.

