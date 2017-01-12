Huntsville fire crews battle structure fire at Best Wings

Posted 8:36 pm, January 12, 2017, by , Updated at 08:58PM, January 12, 2017
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire at Best Wings on Meridian Street.

Nine units responded to the fire.

Best Wings at that location is permanently closed.

Crews were able to put out the flames, and are now watching the building for hot spots.

No injuries have been reported.

