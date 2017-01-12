× Former children’s minister arrested on additional sex abuse charge

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A former children’s minister has been arrested again on an additional charge of sex abuse of a child.

James “Javie” McNeal was arrested Thursday on another count of sexual abuse of a child less than 12. He was booked in the Madison County Jail on $30,000 bond.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said another child came forward to make similar claims against McNeal.

McNeal, 39, was initially arrested in December on two counts of sexual abuse of a child. McNeal had worked as a children’s minister at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Hazel Green for six years.

The church’s lead pastor said McNeal was terminated and banned from church property after his December arrest.

