× ‘Event’ at Decatur plant leads to minor injuries

DECATUR, Ala. – Indorama Ventures Xylenes and PTA LLC (IVXP), formerly BP, in Decatur had an “event” involving a heat exchanger last night. A release from the company says the heat exchanger separated at its expansion joint.

The event, that WHNT News 19 viewers have called an explosion, happened during an operational unit start up.

The release says three people reported very minor injuries as a result of the event. The company also says there are no environmental impacts.

“The well-being of our people is our top priority. Our site has always had exemplary safety and environmental performance,” says Russ Wilson, IVXP Site Manager. “IVXP has had stellar performance since taking ownership of the Decatur, AL facility last April with no injuries and no environmental events. We care deeply about our employees and contractors and we will ensure we understand last night’s event. ”

The site has launched a comprehensive incident investigation to determine what caused the event.