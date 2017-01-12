× Construction on New High Schools in Decatur Still Set to Finish in 2018

DECATUR, Ala. – Mother Nature is no match for the construction companies Decatur City Schools have hired to build the new Decatur and Austin High School. “We’re fighting the weather a little bit, but all in all we’re maintaining the schedule for an opening of summer of 18,” Decatur Schools Project Manger Lee Edminson said.

He said the 100 million dollar projects will better house students. “In the 100 million that includes Decatur High School on both sides of the road, which is the academic wing, gym, competition gym, and practice gym. At Austin, that includes the new building on the hill plus the stadium and a new field house,” Edminson said.

He explained a lot of people have been doubting if the new Austin High School will have a football field or not, but it’s not a rumor. There will be a football field adjacent to the campus. He said they’re building the new high schools for the students and once construction is complete in 2018 a lot of schools will be shifting around.

Edminson said once students move into the new buildings next year; Oak Park Middle School will move into the old Decatur Building, Somerville Road Elementary will move into the Old Park building.

The new Decatur High School campus will house up to 1,100 students and Austin High will house up to 1,400 students. The new schools will also have storm shelters and extra security to keep out intruders.