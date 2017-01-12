Chapman P-8 School evacuated due to “anonymous bomb threat”

Posted 11:14 am, January 12, 2017, by , Updated at 11:24AM, January 12, 2017
Students and staff were cleared from Chapman P-8 School on Thursday due to an anonymous bomb threat called in just before 11 a.m. (Photo: Shane Hays/WHNT News 19)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Students and staff have been ordered to evacuate Chapman P-8 School due to an “anonymous bomb threat.”

It came in just before 11:00 a.m.

“Our safety procedures require that students and staff leave the building while police and Huntsville City Schools security complete a search of the building,” the school system said in a statement.

Due to the rain, students and staff have been taken to a nearby church and will remain until the security search has been complete.

