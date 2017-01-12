× Athens police investigate fatal wreck involving bicycle

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens police are investigating the scene of a crash that occurred near Elmwood and Water Oak Apartments on Elm Street. It appears that a vehicle struck a bicycle.

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson has confirmed that this was a fatal crash.

Police have shut down parts of Elm Street to clear the scene.

The Limestone County Coroner has been called to the scene.

Police have asked that you avoid the area at this time.

