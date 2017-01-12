× Arab nonprofit asks for blankets, cold weather items for families in need

ARAB, Ala. – With warmer temperatures creeping in, extra blankets are not a top priority, but winter is still the season and a nonprofit organization needs warm donations to help families in need.

Works of genuine caring go on inside a thrift store in downtown Arab. It’s where the community and giving hearts come together to help their neighbors in need. “We have two separate programs,” explained TESA store manager Crystal Scott, “We have a food pantry and then we have a program that is called Feeding America. We help with clothes, blankets, heaters, we help with diapers, formula if we have the funds.”

The store helps bring in funds in addition to community support. Scott says they go as far as helping with electric bills when they can, and recently put someone up in a hotel room. The entity is called TESA, which stands for Temporary Emergency Services of Arab.

The nonprofit is a division of Marshall County Christian Services and provides assistance for families in need and the homeless in the north end of the county. A partner entity, Second Chance, provides the same services for the south end of the county in Albertville.

Right now, there is a particular need. “We have a need for coats, blankets, toboggans, gloves, throws, heaters, even,” Scott said. “We gave away our last heater last week to a gentleman.”

They’re always in need of food. “They can bring food up here and donate it here. They can send blankets, coats, to our location here in Arab,” Scott said. You can also drop off items at Second Chance in Albertville.

TESA is located at 165 N Main Street in Arab. It is open Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. You can reach a staff member by calling 256-931-2466.

“We’re a ministry. We’re called to help. You have to have a heart of service and help to do this job,” Scott said. The community plays big part in making their efforts all the more successful.