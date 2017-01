PORTLAND, Ore. – A few animals at the Oregon Zoo were stunned to find their enclosures covered in snow recently.

Many people want to avoid the winter precipitation, but a handful of the zoo’s animals couldn’t get enough of the snow.

In a video posted on the zoo’s Facebook page, you can see a polar bear rolling around in the snow, creating his own snow angel.

A few seals, otters and even an elephant decided to play in the snow also.