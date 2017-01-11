The Big Wills Art Council is in need of financial support

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. - Started in the 90s, the Big Wills Art Council gave Fort Payne a chance to witness several different art outlets from people all over the world. The council uses art as a way to educate passion, emotion, and to connect the city to its heritage.

"I present the arts whether it be in school, in public, in the DeKalb County Fiddlers Convention, or even helping secure artists for our annual festival our city presents," said Russell Gulley, director of the council.

A huge part of the Big Wills Art Council is its work with the DeKalb County School System. Director, Russell Gulley, said that art education is extremely important in a child's development.

"They have to learn how to think. They have to learn how to think outside the box, problem solving. All of those things are taught directly from the arts."

He says maintaining the council over the years has been a struggle. 50% of its budget is based on donations , something they need.

"We need to increase our number of actual family and individual members. Because their $25, $10, whatever they're able to give; will add up."

These donations will contribute to the quality of art that the council brings to the city. If you would like to donate or become a member, you can visit www.bwacmembership1617.eventbrite.com.