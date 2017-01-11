× Strange raises $309,000 for potential Senate race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange’s campaign for U.S. Senate is expected to report more than $300,000 in his first federal filing.

Michael Joffrion, Strange’s campaign manager, said Strange will report raising $309,000 in contributions last month.

Strange is seeking the Senate seat that will be vacated if Sen. Jeff Sessions is approved as the nation’s next attorney general.

Strange is one of 20 people interviewed by Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley as a potential replacement for Sessions. Bentley will name an interim replacement until an election is held to fill the seat for the remainder of Sessions’ term.

Strange last month formed a U.S. Senate campaign committee. The move signaled his intention to run for the Senate seat in 2018 regardless of whether he gets the interim appointment.