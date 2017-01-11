× Service to students in Dominican Republic helps Madison teen advance to semifinals for national military-connected award

MADISON, Ala. – Bob Jones High School Senior Marianne Dunaway recently received news that Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit serving America’s military families, selected her as a semifinalist for the Military Child of the Year Award for Innovation. The award is presented by Booz Allen Hamilton.

Dunaway is eligible for the award presented to those who have created a new invention, improved existing technology or created a new nonprofit. She launched One Uniform, One Future in 2015.

“I went to the Dominican Republic in 2014 with my church and found that children there can’t attend school unless they have a school uniform,” Dunaway explained. “I decided to start my project called One Uniform, One Future.” You can find out more information by visiting the project Facebook page One Uniform One Future.

Through One Uniform One Future, Dunaway has supplied more than 150 students with life-changing uniforms so they could attend class. If she wins the final award, she will collect $10,000 and earn a mentorship with Booz Allen Hamilton which will help advance her efforts.

Dunaway finds out if she made it to the final round in mid-February, and will learn if she wins the final award in March. Dunaway is dual-enrolled at Calhoun Community College where she takes EMT courses.

She said she plans to attend the University of North Alabama to study nursing.