Marshall Co. lawmakers hope to improve efficiency at the driver license office in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. - Marshall County legislators want to improve the process at the driver license office in Guntersville, which services the entire county.

People are typically crowded outside the driver license office in downtown Guntersville every day. "We only have one person. We used to have two people but due to cutbacks in State government, we had a person leave there," Representative Kerry Rich said. Rich added that person wasn't replaced, leaving only one employee to run the office for the entire county.

"I appreciate what she does, especially under the circumstances, but she just needs some help," Rich said.

The local legislative delegation aims to find a solution. One idea is to create online appointment opportunities. "If you're going to do that, then you're going to have another person there to handle the appointments that are made, and then another person that will handle the walk-ins," Rich explained.

Governor Robert Bentley is expected to be in Marshall County next week for the ribbon cutting of Double Bridges near Asbury. Rich says they're hoping to discuss solutions with him at that point. "We're going to really press to get another person in that office so that you won't have these long lines," Rich added.

Rich says they're also trying to work with the director of ALEA to fix the issues.