Man charged with murder in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala.-The Decatur Police Department arrested a man on murder charges Wednesday night.

Around 7 p.m. emergency crews were dispatched to 1414 Tower Street Southeast to check on the well-being of an unidentified white male. Police officers and medical personnel arrived on the scene and determined that the male was deceased.

Detectives with the Decatur Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit were called to the scene to begin a death investigation. During the course of the investigation it was determined that the man had been murdered.

Joe Nathan Gibson was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Decatur Police Department. Gibson was later charged with murder. Gibson was booked into the Decatur City Jail and later transferred to the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $15,000.00 bond.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.