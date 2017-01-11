× Madison police search for robbery suspect; considered armed and dangerous

MADISON, Ala. – Madison police are searching for a Huntsville man in connection to a robbery that occurred on Monday.

Police responded to the Fuel City gas station on Madison Blvd. at 3 p.m. Monday after an individual was reportedly robbed in the parking lot.

Police said that the preliminary investigation indicated that the victim knew the offenders.

According to police, the offenders fled the scene in a vehicle and were stopped minutes later by Madison police officers.

One individual was captured and police said the other man fled on foot.

Madison Police arrested 20-year-old Michael Sanchez Jefferson of Huntsville and charged him with robbery and receiving stolen property.

Madison Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of 22-year-old Jaqorious Rodnetrick James of Huntsville.

James is approximately 6’0″ tall and weighs 275 lbs.

Police caution that James should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have an information on James’ whereabouts call the Madison Police Department at (256) 772-7190.