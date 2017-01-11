Madison County Commissions to contribute to Free 2 Teach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - The education of our students here in Madison County is of the utmost importance. But in order to learn, they need tools to learn with. That's where Free 2 Teach comes in.

Free 2 Teach is a local non-profit organization that provides free resources to over 3500 teachers here in the Tennessee Valley.

"Free 2 Teach is a great organization helping all of our teachers throughout our three public school systems here in Madison County. Of course this is a small appropriation but we're glad to help in any way that we can here," said Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong.

At Wednesday's county commission meeting Chairman Strong contributed $5,000 from his operations budget to the organization. He said that money will go toward a number of things.

"Providing supplies for our teachers, and instructional items and it's very beneficial not only for the teachers but also for the students," he said.

Free 2 Teach is an organization Strong has helped out with for many years. He's happy to bring the commission into it as they work to do their part for Madison County students.

"You know our hope is to do just as much as we can for education, and understanding our role here as members of the Madison county commission," said Strong.

Since 2013, Free 2 Teach has given away over $2.6 million worth of free resources to Madison County teachers.