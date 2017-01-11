Madison county commission gives update on winchester road widening project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- It's the road project that's caused so much frustration for so many Madison County drivers. But commissioners said the efforts to widen Winchester Road are worth it, and even better they're on track.

The project has been a huge task to undertake, but the Madison County Commission continues to approve agreements that will further its progress.

"Well, this has to do with moving utilities and the project's going well, the bridge is on schedule," said District One Commissioner Roger Jones.

He said they're working as fast as they can, but there are still a handful of phases to complete.

"The phase just north of the bridge is almost complete now, it'll be opening before very long," said Jones.

In the spring they will work on the phase just south of the bridge, and the last phase will be from Old Dominion Circle North to Naugher Road.

"Winchester Road will have to continue to be open, they'll probably just have to shift the lanes as the progress goes," said Jones.

And though the project has come with its inconveniences, Jones hopes that the end result will be better for everyone.

"Well, it's going to open up northeast Madison County. It's going to be so much nicer and safer for people that travel that road two times a day," said Jones.

Commissioner Jones said as the progress continues, they hope to have the widening project finished by next year.