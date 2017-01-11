Jackson County Chamber of Commerce has finalized its new initiative

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. - "We see the future here in Jackson County as one vision, one voice and one Jackson County," said Chairman Mike Elkins.

This motto will back the chamber's new and finalized copy of their five-year plan. These key points are intended to strengthen Jackson County's economy through recruitment, tourism marketing, industry driven talent and young professionals.

"Well I think the key to any plan is ownership, so we went out and spoke to all of our potential investors, our businesses, our industries," said Elkins. "What are your needs? and we took those and put them into a top five."

Not only will the five-year plan bring a change to the county, but the chamber is also rearranging internally to help accomplish these goals.

"We're making internal changes in the chamber. We're changing titles, putting new performance goals in place. So we're doing

internal things as well to ensure execution."

With the new year here, the chamber thought it would be the perfect time to kickoff this new plan. They'll be rolling out the initiatives in the following meetings within the next few weeks.

"We already have the plan. Just came in. It's finalized, but the ability to be able to execute it through our committees, through our leadership teams, working with all our mayors, our local officials. We really want to ensure that this is what we said earlier: one vision, one voice, one Jackson County."