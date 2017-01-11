× Huntsville City Schools contract employee charged with inappropriate sexual contact with a student

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are investigating allegations that a school system contracted employee had inappropriate sexual contact with a student.

Lt. Stacy Bates said that 28-year-old Lewis Lee sent inappropriate pictures and messages to a high school student and the student reported it to authorities.

Lee was arrested on December 8, 2016 and charged with two misdemeanors: a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19, and a school employee distributing obscene material to a student.

Lt. Bates said that Lee was terminated immediately by the school system.

