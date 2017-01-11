LIVE: Attorney General Confirmation Hearing, Day 2

How to get WHNT News 19 alerts from Amazon’s “Alexa”

Posted 11:36 am, January 11, 2017, by , Updated at 11:38AM, January 11, 2017

Amazon’s Echo smart-speaker system continues to grow in popularity, in large part due to its “Alexa” voice-assistant technology.

“Alexa” can do just about anything, from playing music on command to controlling household appliances. It can now even bring you WHNT News 19 alerts on the news and weather!

Here’s a step-by-step tutorial on how to get WHNT News 19 updates for your Echo device:

Step 1: Open up the Amazon Alexa App and click on the drop down menu next to home at the top of the screen.

tutorial1

Step 2: You will then click on settings on the side of the screen.

tutorial2

Step 3: A new screen will come up. On this screen you will click on Flash Briefing.

tutorial3

Step 4: Next you will tap where it says “Get more Flash Briefing content”.

tutorial4

Step 5: You will then click on the search bar and type in “WHNT”.

tutorial5

Step 6: The WHNT Logo will appear. Click on the logo.

tutorial6

Step 7: You will then click on enable skill.

tutorial7

See it is that easy. Now you can hear us on your Amazon Echo!