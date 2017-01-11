× Former Auburn running back Tre Mason arrested in Florida from July incident

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Former Auburn football star Trence Quantrell Mason, known as Tre, has been arrested in his home state of Florida. Reports from palmbeachpost.com say the arrest stems from an ATV incident in July.

Arrest information shows Mason was charged with fleeing from police with a disregard of safety to persons or property. He was arrested at 10:49 on Tuesday, then released at 11:45 on a bond of $5,000.

Mason was a Heisman Trophy Finalist during his time at Auburn. He was selected by the Rams in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft.