Ever wanted to open for Bon Jovi? Now’s your chance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.-If you’ve ever dreamed of being a rock star, the band Bon Jovi wants to give you your shot. They are searching for local bands to open ahead of individual dates on their “This House is Not for Sale” tour. The band plays in Birmingham at the BJCC on February 16 and in Memphis on March 16.

To be considered, you must submit an audition video on either the band’s web page or Facebook page. One artist or band will be selected for each city.