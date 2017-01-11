Dutch Oven Amish Cleaning Tonic a Deal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Dutch Oven Amish Cleaning Tonic worked great. You can find it at stores that carry As Seen on TV products. You can find it pretty easily for between 10 and 15 dollars.

It's pretty much an all-purpose cleaner that comes in eight ounce bottles. You spray the solution directly on greasy pots, pans, cook tops, over doors, and similar items.

The test we saw involved a middle school lunchroom. The cleaning tonic worked great. If you are using vertical surfaces, the tonic may be quick to run, so that will need to be monitored.

But for the most part, it worked great. We rate it a Deal!