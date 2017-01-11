× Auburn OC Rhett Lashlee headed to UConn

STORRS, Conn. – The University of Connecticut has announced that Auburn offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee will be the new offensive coordinator for the Huskies.

Lashlee worked four season as the Auburn offensive coordinator from 2013-2016.

The 2013-2014 Tigers had the best consecutive offensive seasons in school history.

In 2013, Lashlee was named a Broyles Award Finalist, an award that goes to the best assistant in college football.

Prior to working for Auburn, Lashlee was the offensive coordinator at Arkansas State and Samford.

Welcome to UConn new offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee! pic.twitter.com/wiq5xSyeng — UConn Football (@UConnFootball) January 12, 2017

“Rhett has been a valuable asset to our program, helping Auburn to a national championship as a graduate assistant and another national championship appearance in 2013,” said Auburn Head Coach Gus Malzahn. “Our offenses have achieved great success and he has been a big part of that. This is a great opportunity for Rhett to implement and run his own offense. I’ve known Rhett for two decades and he’s a man of great character and integrity and this is another step towards his goal to become a head coach. I want to thank Rhett for all of his contributions and his friendship. I want to wish he and his wife Lauren all the best in this new endeavor.”