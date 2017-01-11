Alabama A&M still on the hunt for new Police Chief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Alabama A&M is still on the hunt for their next police chief for the campus. That position has been vacant since July of 2016. Today they held another forum for their 4th candidate.

Matthew Goodman is a graduate student at the University.

"I feel that it is important that during the interview process that they have a true student perspective in selecting the new police chief," said Goodman.

He's got a long laundry list of what he'd like to have in a new chief. "I'm looking for someone who can 1. Relate to the students and 2. Remain non-bias and 3. Make sure we have a campus that's conducive to learning," said Goodman.

Goodman has done his due diligence: he's attended every forum. "And I've asked them all the same questions."

That question? 'How does the candidate feel about transparency between the department and the student body?'

"Without transparency, there is no trust. Without trust there's hostility, and when there is hostility, you’re asking for a bad situation," said Goodman.

Are students worried no one has been in that position for so long? "Initially, no. But subconsciously, when incidents occur- and we find out there's not a permanent person, it does cause distrust and discord among the students."

Goodman tells WHNT he'd be happy with any of the current candidates, and awaits the day a decision is made. "Can't come soon enough, we just want to be safe here at Alabama A&M."

Officials told WHNT they hope to have a new police chief named soon. On average they say it take 6 months to a year to hire for this position.