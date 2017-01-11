× Alabama A-Day Game set for April 22

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama announced Wednesday that the 2017 Golden Flake A-Day Spring Football Game will be played on Saturday, April 22. Television coverage and kickoff time will be announced at a later date.

The annual A-Day Game is the 15th and final practice of the spring and takes place at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Admission will once again be free to the public. More information on A-Day, including additional activities, traffic and parking, will be posted on rolltide.com when it becomes available.

Get all the latest information on the team by following @AlabamaFTBL on Twitter and Facebook and AlabamaFBL on Instagram. General athletic news can also be found at UA_Athletics on Twitter and Instagram and AlabamaAthletics on Facebook.

The University of Alabama Athletics Department contributed to this article.