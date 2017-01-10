Wind gusts reach 40 mph in the Valley Tuesday

It sure was a windy day across the Valley on Tuesday!
A strong pressure gradient developed between a high pressure system off the coast of New England and a low pressure system cranking up over the Great Lakes.
Air wants to flow from high pressure to low pressure, but due to the spin of the Earth, the airflow bends towards the right.
As a result, wind gusts reached as high as 35 to 40 mph throughout the Tennessee Valley, and these winds were blowing from the south. As a result, temperatures quickly rebound back into the low 60s throughout the afternoon Tuesday.
Below is a round up of the local wind gusts throughout the region from the National Weather Service.
Public Information Statement
National Weather Service Huntsville AL
729 PM CST Tue Jan 10 2017
…Maximum Wind Gust Reports from January 10 2017…
Location Speed Time/Date Provider
…Alabama…
…Colbert County…
3 NNW Littleville 43 MPH 1223 PM 01/10 CWOP
North West Alabama Regional 36 MPH 0235 PM 01/10 ASOS
Tuscumbia 34 MPH 0153 PM 01/10 CWOP
4 SW Cherokee 21 MPH 1143 PM 01/09 CWOP
…Cullman County…
Folsom Fld Ap 29 MPH 0235 PM 01/10 AWOS
…DeKalb County…
1 S Valley Head 25 MPH 0818 AM 01/10 CWOP
…Franklin County…
8 WSW Russellville 25 MPH 0503 PM 01/10 CWOP
…Jackson County…
3 WSW Hollywood 29 MPH 0335 PM 01/10 AWOS
…Lauderdale County…
1 NNE Rogersville 32 MPH 1028 AM 01/10 CWOP
4 E Waterloo 31 MPH 1102 AM 01/10 CWOP
5 W Underwood-Petersville 28 MPH 1257 PM 01/10 CWOP
1 SE Underwood-petersville 22 MPH 1119 AM 01/10 CWOP
2 NNE Sheffield 20 MPH 0207 PM 01/10 CWOP
2 SSW Florence 20 MPH 0210 PM 01/10 CWOP
…Lawrence County…
6 WSW Moulton 29 MPH 0310 PM 01/10 CWOP
12 W Moulton 29 MPH 0309 PM 01/10 CWOP
Moulton 28 MPH 0122 PM 01/10 CWOP
4 S Hillsboro 27 MPH 0111 PM 01/10 CWOP
7 ESE Moulton 27 MPH 0325 PM 01/10 CWOP
…Limestone County…
Pryor Field Airport 37 MPH 0310 PM 01/10 ASOS
5 SSW Harvest 28 MPH 0344 PM 01/10 CWOP
4 N Mooresville 24 MPH 0944 AM 01/10 CWOP
…Madison County…
Huntsville International Air 38 MPH 0334 PM 01/10 ASOS
2 W Redstone Arsenal 35 MPH 0305 PM 01/10 AWOS
2 NW Huntsville 34 MPH 0600 PM 01/10 CWOP
4 NNW Madison 34 MPH 1035 AM 01/10 CWOP
3 NW New Market 34 MPH 0443 PM 01/10 CWOP
4 WNW Gurley 33 MPH 0325 PM 01/10 RAWS
Madison County Executive Air 32 MPH 0435 PM 01/10 AWOS
2 SSW Redstone Arsenal 29 MPH 0403 PM 01/10 CWOP
2 ENE Hazel Green 29 MPH 1004 AM 01/10 CWOP
3 S Redstone Arsenal 29 MPH 0328 PM 01/10 CWOP
2 SSW Redstone Arsenal 29 MPH 0358 PM 01/10 CWOP
2 NW Huntsville 28 MPH 0406 PM 01/10 CWOP
3 S Redstone Arsenal 28 MPH 0649 AM 01/10 CWOP
4 NW Huntsville 27 MPH 0423 PM 01/10 CWOP
1 N Madison 27 MPH 0505 PM 01/10 CWOP
2 E Moores Mill 26 MPH 1009 AM 01/10 CWOP
3 SW Meridianville 26 MPH 0915 AM 01/10 CWOP
1 SSW Gurley 25 MPH 0705 AM 01/10 CWOP
2 SW Redstone Arsenal 25 MPH 0653 PM 01/10 CWOP
5 ESE Huntsville 24 MPH 0736 AM 01/10 CWOP
2 SSW Redstone Arsenal 24 MPH 0254 PM 01/10 CWOP
3 SSW Redstone Arsenal 24 MPH 0254 PM 01/10 CWOP
1 SSW Redstone Arsenal 23 MPH 0346 PM 01/10 CWOP
1 N Huntsville 23 MPH 0635 PM 01/10 CWOP
1 WSW Gurley 22 MPH 0315 PM 01/10 AWS
4 SE Harvest 22 MPH 0531 PM 01/10 CWOP
3 W Gurley 21 MPH 1054 AM 01/10 CWOP
3 S Redstone Arsenal 20 MPH 0414 PM 01/10 CWOP
…Marshall County…
Arab 27 MPH 0431 PM 01/10 CWOP
Albertville 25 MPH 0815 AM 01/10 AWOS
3 N Guntersville 25 MPH 0625 PM 01/10 CWOP
Arab 23 MPH 0436 PM 01/10 CWOP
3 NE Guntersville 22 MPH 0408 PM 01/10 CWOP
Arab 22 MPH 0709 PM 01/10 CWOP
5 WNW Union Grove 21 MPH 0439 PM 01/10 CWOP
…Morgan County…
2 NNE Trinity 40 MPH 0124 PM 01/10 CWOP
1 NNW Flint City 32 MPH 0333 PM 01/10 CWOP
2 ENE Decatur 21 MPH 0546 PM 01/10 CWOP
…Tennessee…
…Franklin County…
Winchester 40 MPH 1035 AM 01/10 AWOS
3 S Huntland 30 MPH 0404 PM 01/10 CWOP
…Lincoln County…
Fayetteville 37 MPH 0235 PM 01/10 AWOS
7 N Hazel Green 23 MPH 0942 AM 01/10 CWOP
11 SSE Cornersville 21 MPH 0130 PM 01/10 CWOP
Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying
equipment and exposures. Not all data listed are considered official.
$$
NWS Huntsville AL
IRIS System
