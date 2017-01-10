Wind gusts reach 40 mph in the Valley Tuesday

It sure was a windy day across the Valley on Tuesday!

A strong pressure gradient developed between a high pressure system off the coast of New England and a low pressure system cranking up over the Great Lakes.

Air wants to flow from high pressure to low pressure, but due to the spin of the Earth, the airflow bends towards the right.

As a result, wind gusts reached as high as 35 to 40 mph throughout the Tennessee Valley, and these winds were blowing from the south. As a result, temperatures quickly rebound back into the low 60s throughout the afternoon Tuesday.

Below is a round up of the local wind gusts throughout the region from the National Weather Service.