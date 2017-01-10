Wind Advisory issued for Tuesday afternoon

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Wayne, Lawrence, Giles, Franklin, Lincoln, and Moore Counties in Tennessee, along with Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, and Morgan Counties in Alabama. The advisory will last until 6pm Tuesday evening.

Sustained winds will be coming in from the south/southeast at 15-25 mph through the day, but winds could gust at times up to 30-35 mph. The criteria for a wind advisory is sustained winds up 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. High profile vehicles could be difficult to handle and outdoor decorations or furniture could be blown around easily.

As low pressure moves to the north of Alabama a very tight pressure gradient will formed. This happens when pressure drops quickly over a short distance. Where the pressure drops the most in the shortest distance the winds will be highest. Once the low has moved further off to the Northeast, later on tonight, the pressure gradient will relax and winds will lighten.