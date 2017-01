Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala. - It appears Auburn football fans celebrated a Clemson win in the College Football National Championship game last night. Toomer's Corner was rolled last night; a tradition usually reserved for an Auburn win.

The Clemson Tigers beat out The University of Alabama 35-31 to win the 2017 title game.

The Auburn Tigers will face the defending National Champion Clemson Tigers this fall. That game is scheduled for September 9th at Memorial Stadium in Clemson.