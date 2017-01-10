× Table in the Garden: new restaurant opening in Huntsville Botanical Garden expansion

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Botanical Garden is expanding, and adding fine dining to the experience.

Jakob Reed, executive chef and co-owner of Albany Bistro in Decatur, introduced his new restaurant concept coming to the Huntsville landmark: Table in the Garden.

The restaurant is located at the new, 30,000 square foot welcome center and has a locally sourced, seasonal menu that reflects the surrounding gardens.

At a press conference Tuesday, Reed said he is excited about the opportunity to offer what he calls a “posh-casual” dining experience. He says it’s the perfect match for visitors wanting to enjoy the garden, whether that be at the restaurant overlooking the scenery, or with an upscale to-go option.

“You’re going to have the counter service, but you’re also going to have the amenities of if you want a great glass of bubbly, a glass of wine,” explained Chef Jakob. “If you want a gourmet picnic basket, take it out on the grounds, we’re going to have that available for you actually to go out and enjoy the garden.”

He says visitors will be able to order antipasti platters or charcuterie boards to-go as part of the gourmet picnic baskets so you can have an upscale meal out on the gorgeous grounds of the largest garden in the state.

Reed explained the restaurant, and the expansion, will open in exactly two months on March tenth. Huntsville Botanical Garden officials say it will be a soft opening, with a grand opening planned for early April.