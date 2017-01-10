× Public invited to discussion on Jan. 16 about how Alabama Legislature works

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Curious about how a bill becomes law in the state of Alabama? Next week, you can attend an informational panel in Huntsville about how the Alabama Legislature works.

The discussion is Monday, January 16 at 7 p.m. at Oakwood University, in the McKee Business & Technology Building. The panel will include the following members:

Rep. Anthony Daniels (D-State House District 53)

Joe Ward, President of the Alabama Education Retirees Association

Joanne Cummings, a community activist

Michael Taylor, Oakwood student

Preston Foster, political science professor from Oakwood, will serve as moderator.

The event is presented by the Madison County Democratic Women.