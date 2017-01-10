× Mother arrested in Franklin County child rape case

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. – A Franklin County woman is behind bars, facing the same charges as the man who is accused of sexually assaulting her daughter.

Authorities call this a very disturbing case.

Just outside the Russellville city limits, Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said an 8-year-old girl was raped and sodomized. The assailant, a man who was staying with the victim and her mother.

“It’s sickening to think someone could do that to a child,” Oliver said.

Sheriff Oliver said the victim went to a guidance counselor at her school to seek medical treatment. After learning what happened, the school notified the Alabama Department of Human Resources and sheriff’s investigators.

According to Oliver, as they began investigating it was learned the mother of the child knew what had happened and did nothing to help her daughter.

Pedro Gomez and the mother are both charged with felony counts of rape and sodomy.

“As a parent I can’t imagine someone doing that to my child or any child and not report it,” stated Oliver. “I just can’t wrap my mind around that.”

Sheriff Oliver said the victim is in the custody of DHR and receiving treatment for her injuries and well-being.

WHNT News 19 made the decision to withhold the mother’s name, to keep from identifying the 8-year-old victim.

The mother of the victim and Pedro Gomez are both detained on bond totaling $50,000 each.

They’re being held in the Franklin County Detention Center.