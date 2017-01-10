× Madison City Schools ranked 3rd in state for best school district, others in north Alabama rank high too

MADISON, Ala. – Madison City Schools is the third best school system in the state of Alabama. That’s according to a new report from niche.com.

A number of considerations go into the ranking including academics, culture and diversity, health and safety, teachers, resources and facilities, clubs and activities, sports and parent/student surveys.

Madison received at least an “A-” grade in each category.

Madison City Schools isn’t the only one to rank high on the list. The follow list shows the other school systems, and their rankings, that made the top 25 list.

7. Florence City Schools

8. Hartselle City Schools

9. Muscle Shoals City Schools

13. Cullman City Schools

14. Arab City Schools

16. Athens City Schools

20. Guntersville City Schools

21. Fort Payne City Schools

23. Madison County Schools

24. Huntsville City Schools

There are 135 total school districts in the state of Alabama.